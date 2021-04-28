Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.70. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

