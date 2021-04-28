DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

