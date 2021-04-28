Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.74

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.74 and last traded at $299.74, with a volume of 2884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.50.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

