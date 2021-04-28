Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.74

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.74 and last traded at $299.74, with a volume of 2884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.50.
PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.
In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
