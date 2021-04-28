Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Down 3.5%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.56. Approximately 14,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 549,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.