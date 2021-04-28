Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.37

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 8851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

