Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

SON opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

