SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Down 3.5%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 33,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,131,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

