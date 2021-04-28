3,053 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

