Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.