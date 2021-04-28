Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $442,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $419.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

