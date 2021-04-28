Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

