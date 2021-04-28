Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 48,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Fisker alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.