Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

ADSK stock opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.