Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

