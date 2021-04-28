Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of DFS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

