Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

