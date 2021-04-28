Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
NYSE:RHI opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.98.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
