Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

NYSE:RHI opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

