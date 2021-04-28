BTIG Research Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $76.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

NYSE PHM opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.09). PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

