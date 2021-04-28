United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

