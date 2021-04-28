AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 1,225.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ACIU opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $513.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

