Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 2,088 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

