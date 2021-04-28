Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 375 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.