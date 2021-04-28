Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.75.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$80.06 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.