3,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after buying an additional 168,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,473 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 154,009 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $65.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

