Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.31.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$174.10 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$164.17.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

