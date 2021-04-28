Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

