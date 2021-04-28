Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.