Stelco Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

