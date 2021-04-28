Union Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UNB opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

