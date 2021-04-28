Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €128.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

ETR:DHER opened at €128.05 ($150.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of €115.80 and a 200 day moving average of €114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.