Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €128.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

ETR:DHER opened at €128.05 ($150.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of €115.80 and a 200 day moving average of €114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

