Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.38 ($33.39).

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.84 and a 200 day moving average of €29.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

