LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

FRA LEG opened at €116.80 ($137.41) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €114.38 and a 200 day moving average of €118.53.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

