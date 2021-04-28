ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 26 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 26 target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

