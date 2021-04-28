The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $444.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $429.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.
NYSE:COO opened at $407.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $414.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
