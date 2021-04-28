The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $444.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $429.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $407.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $414.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.