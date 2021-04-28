Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,057.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

