Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $24,791,000. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

