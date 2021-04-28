Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,902.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,400.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.