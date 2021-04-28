Diligent Investors LLC Sells 633 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

