Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 270.5% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 295,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

