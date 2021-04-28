$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WESCO International reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

