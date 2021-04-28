Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Grows By 3,300.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

