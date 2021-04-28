Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Grows By 3,300.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.
About Sinopharm Group
