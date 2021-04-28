Mizuho Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
