Mizuho Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

