Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.89.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $323.33 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 71,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.