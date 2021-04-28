Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.