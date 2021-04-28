Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

