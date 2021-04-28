Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.22. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

