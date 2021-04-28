United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 525.6% in April

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 525.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
