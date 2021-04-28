CAI International (CAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. On average, analysts expect CAI International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

