BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

BP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

