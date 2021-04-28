BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.
BP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.
BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.99.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
