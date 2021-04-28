IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.
NASDAQ IESC opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31. IES has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $55.30.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
